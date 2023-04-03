Saudi Twitter users charged higher for blue tick than in the US

Organizations in Saudi Arabia who want their Twitter accounts to be verified with a blue check mark will be charged around $65 more than those in the United States.

To have an organization’s Twitter account verified in the Kingdom, it will cost $1,065.68 (4,000 Saudi Riyals) while the cost in the US is $1,000, according to Twitter.

Organizations in the United Arab Emirates, on the other hand, are being charged almost the same as those in the US.

Verification for UAE organizations will cost 3,700 dirhams, or $1,007.

Fees are similar for organizations in Kuwait, Egypt, and Morocco.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk had set a deadline on April 1 for verified users to buy a premium Twitter subscription or lose their verification.

The costs of ranges from $8 a month for individual users to a starting price of $1,000 monthly to verify an organization, plus $50 monthly for each affiliate or employee account.

Twitter will no longer verify the individual accounts to ensure they are who they say they are, which had previously been the case with the previous blue check rolled out to public figures and others before Musk took over the company.

