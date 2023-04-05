Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli police attacks on al-Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday condemned Israeli police’s “blatant” attacks on worshipers inside the al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

In a statement, the Kingdom’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it “is following with great concern the Israeli occupation forces’ storming of the courtyards of al-Aqsa Mosque, assaulting worshipers, and arresting a number of Palestinian citizens.”

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia condemns this blatant storming and expresses its rejection of these practices that undermine peace efforts and contradict international principles in respect of religious sanctities, reaffirming its firm position in supporting all efforts aimed at ending the occupation and reaching a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian cause,” the statement added.







Israeli forces walk near Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. (Reuters) Israeli forces stand near a woman praying at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. (Reuters) Israeli border police detain a woman at the Al-Aqsa compound. (Reuters) A man cleans the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound after Israeli police stormed it. (Reuters)

Israeli police attacked dozens of worshipers inside the mosque before sunrise on Wednesday, injuring at least seven with rubber-tipped bullets and batons, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

Israeli forces prevented medics from reaching the wounded inside the mosque, the Red Crescent added.

Videos circulating on social media showed Israeli police beating worshipers inside the mosque as well as destroyed and damaged property inside the al-Aqsa.

Israeli storm troopers attacking Palestinian worshippers inside al Aqsa Mosque during Ramadan prayers, today. pic.twitter.com/ZZfel0HkVn — CJ Werleman (@cjwerleman) April 4, 2023

