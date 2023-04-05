Saudi Crown Prince reviews unemployment rate, al-Sisi meeting in Cabinet session

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman chaired a Cabinet session held at the al-Salam Palace in Jeddah on Tuesday, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The Cabinet was briefed on two messages received by King Salman bin Abdulaziz and the Crown Prince from the President of the United Arab Emirates and the President of Djibouti, according to the SPA report.

The Crown Prince also reviewed the country’s general performance indicators to assess its development, including the latest data on unemployment rates.

The unemployment rate among Saudi citizens decreased to 8.0 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 9.9 percent in the third quarter of the same year, according to SPA.

The cabinet attributed the drop to the ongoing Vision 2030 reforms and legislations that have provided the public with numerous job opportunities across sectors.

The Cabinet was also briefed on the meeting between Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and President of Egypt Abdul Fattah al-Sisi, which reviewed the two countries’ close and historical relations, opportunities for cooperation, and ways to enhance and develop them in various fields.

It also reviewed the Kingdom’s latest developments in foreign policy, and ways to strengthen cooperation with other countries and enhance relations to serve common interests.

The Cabinet also highlighted the security agreements signed between Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom and discussed current developments at both the regional and international level, as well as the challenges affecting global security and peace.

