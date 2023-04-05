Saudi forces arrest 591 smugglers, seizing 264 kg of hashish and 22.7 tons of khat

Security forces in Saudi Arabia arrested 591 drug smugglers and seized 264 kilograms of hashish and 22.7 tons of khat, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

The smugglers were detained from the southern Jizan and Asir regions of the country by Ministry of Interior forces.

A further 473,799 illegal tablets were also seized.

Preliminary legal proceedings have been taken against the accused people, and they have been handed over to the relevant authorities.

