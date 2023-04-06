Saudi FM discusses bilateral ties with Chinese counterpart in Beijing

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan discussed ties between the Kingdom and China during a meeting with his Chinese counterpart in Beijing, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Thursday.

“The meeting discussed the solid friendship between Saudi Arabia and China and means to enhance cooperation,” the report said.

Prince Faisal and China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang also discussed developments pertaining to the agreement recently reached between the Kingdom and Iran.

Qin also held a luncheon in honor of Prince Faisal, the Saudi foreign ministry said on Twitter.

Earlier on Thursday, Prince Faisal met with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian in Beijing to discuss the next steps of their diplomatic rapprochement.

The meeting marked the first formal contact between Saudi Arabia and Iran’s top envoys since 2016.

The talks came after three separate phone calls between the two foreign ministers, in which they discussed the subsequent steps needed to resume their diplomatic missions and reactivate previous agreements.

On March 10, Saudi Arabia, Iran, and China announced that they would resume diplomatic relations within 60 days, saying in a statement that all joint agreements between the two countries, including the security cooperation agreement, and deals on economy, trade, investment, technology, science, culture, sports, and youth would be reactivated.



