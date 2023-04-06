Saudi defense minister discusses situation in Yemen with head of PLC

Saudi Arabia’s Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman discussed the situation in Yemen with the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council (PLC) President Dr. Rashad al-Alimi, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Thursday.

In addition to discussing developments in Yemen, Prince Khalid and al-Alimi, who is visiting Saudi Arabia, also discussed the PLC’s efforts to achieve security and stability in the country.

They also voiced their support to all efforts that aim to reach a comprehensive political solution to the crisis in Yemen.

During the meeting, Prince Khalid reaffirmed the Kingdom’s continuous support to the PLC.

The war in Yemen has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives, both directly and indirectly, with most of the population relying on aid to survive.

On Sunday, the United Nations’ Yemen envoy, Hans Grundberg, said the anniversary was a “moment of hope” although he also said there were significant risks.

A UN-brokered truce last April has largely held, despite expiring in October without the parties agreeing to extend it.

