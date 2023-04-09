King Salman appoints new governor for Diriyah

Prince Fahd bin Saad has been appointed governor of Diriyah, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Sunday.

King Salman appointed the new governor through a royal decree.

Prince Fahd takes over from Prince Ahmed bin Abdullah, who was relieved from his post as Diriyah governor on Sunday April 2.

Diriyah Governate is located in the Riyadh region of Saudi Arabia and is adjacent to the capital city.

It holds special significance as it is the historical seat of power for the ruling Al Saud family.

