King Salman appoints new governor for Diriyah

Prince Fahd bin Saad has been appointed governor of Diriyah, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Sunday.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
King Salman appointed the new governor through a royal decree.
Prince Fahd takes over from Prince Ahmed bin Abdullah, who was relieved from his post as Diriyah governor on Sunday April 2.
Diriyah Governate is located in the Riyadh region of Saudi Arabia and is adjacent to the capital city.
It holds special significance as it is the historical seat of power for the ruling Al Saud family.
Read more:
Saudi King Salman issues royal decrees making new appointments
In pictures: Saudis mark Kingdom’s first ‘Flag Day’
Saudi Arabia appoints former Asharq al-Awsat editor as minister of media
-
Saudi King Salman issues royal decrees making new appointmentsSaudi King Salman on Sunday issued several royal decrees ordering changes in different positions including at the Royal Commission for Riyadh City and ... Saudi Arabia
-
In pictures: Saudis mark Kingdom’s first ‘Flag Day’Saudi Arabia marked on Saturday its first ‘Flag Day’ with celebrations taking place across the Kingdom.It was announced earlier this month that ‘Flag ... Saudi Arabia
-
Saudi Arabia appoints former Asharq al-Awsat editor as minister of mediaSalman al-Dosary has been appointed Saudi Arabia’s new Minister of Media in a royal decree issued by King Salman on Sunday.For the latest headlines, ... Saudi Arabia