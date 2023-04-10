Iranian delegation set to visit Saudi Arabia this week: Iran’s foreign ministry
Iran’s foreign ministry said on Sunday a delegation will visit Saudi Arabia by Friday to pave the way for reopening its diplomatic missions there following a similar move by Riyadh.
The announcement comes a day after a Saudi delegation arrived in Tehran on a similar diplomatic trip and follows a historic meeting between the two Gulf countries’ foreign ministers in China.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“We are expecting a foreign ministry delegation to visit Saudi Arabia” by Friday, Deputy Foreign Minister Alireza Enayati said in an interview with state television.
“Two separate delegations will go to Riyadh and Jeddah,” ahead of reopening Iran’s embassy and consulate respectively.
Saudi Arabia severed relations with Iran in January 2016, after its embassy in Tehran and consulate in the northwestern city of Mashhad were attacked by protesters.
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan met in the Chinese capital on Thursday after Tehran and Riyadh agreed last month to restore diplomatic ties.
In a joint statement, the ministers pledged to bring back security and stability to the turbulent Gulf.
The two countries had held several rounds of dialogue in Iraq and Oman before reaching the agreement in Beijing, negotiated over five days between Iran’s secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani and Saudi Minister of State and National Security Adviser Musaed bin Mohammed al-Aiban.
Read more:
Saudi Arabia, Iran agree to re-establish diplomatic relations: Statement
Saudi officials arrive in Iran to discuss reopening diplomatic missions
Arab countries welcome reestablishment of diplomatic ties between Saudi Arabia, Iran
-
Iranian wins $800,000 as Saudi Arabia, Iran secure top spots in Quran competitionSaudi Arabia and Iran scooped top spots in a Quran and call to prayer recital competition in the Kingdom on Friday, state press agency SPA ... Saudi Arabia
-
Ties between US, Saudi Arabia improving despite recent China-backed deal with Iran“There is plenty of goodwill left, but the US will have to come to terms with a Saudi Arabia that is distinctly different from the past, and that has been one of the obstacles to understanding,” Young told Al Arabiya English. Saudi Arabia
-
Saudi Arabia, Iran to reopen embassies, resume flights, FMs say in BeijingSaudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian met in Beijing for the first ... Saudi Arabia