Video: Heavy rain falls on Muslim pilgrims performing Umrah in Mecca
Pilgrims performing Umrah in Mecca experienced a spiritual moment in the early hours of Monday as rain started pouring over the holy city.
A video shared by the Mecca region’s official Twitter page, showed pilgrims performing the tawaf, when Muslims circumambulate the Kaaba, while others seized the moment to stand in the rain and pray in front of the Kaaba.
Meanwhile, security and emergency agencies rushed to ensure that no incidents take place due to the weather conditions by activating the field plans set for such occasions.
During Ramadan hundreds of thousands of Muslims flock to Mecca to perform Umrah. This year, the holy month of Ramadan began on March 23 and will end on April 21.
