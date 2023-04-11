Saudi Arabia's Jeddah comes alive with vibrant decorations, busy markets in Ramadan

With vibrant decorations and bustling markets, historical Jeddah comes alive at night during the Muslim month of Ramadan.



Colorful lights and decorations have lit up the narrow streets with its rich architecture in al-Balad district in the old city.



During Ramadan, historical Jeddah becomes a hub of activity, with hundreds of people gathering for live music and traditional dances.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Visitors can also explore the district’s museums and historical sites during the day.



“People from different areas are gathered here to experience the beauty of the old days represented in these Ramadan nights, and to enjoy the food and drinks over here and to observe how our grandfathers used to live in the past,” a Saudi visitor, Salem al-Haddad, said.



Saudi society has been witnessing rapid social changes under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, like lifting bans on women driving, gender mixing and public entertainment.



In 2016, the Saudi government launched the General Entertainment Authority as part of Vision 2030 to sponsor concerts and provide entertainment options for Saudis, who are accustomed to traveling abroad to see such shows.



Read more:

Video: Heavy rain falls on Muslim pilgrims performing Umrah in Mecca

Advertisement

Saudi Arabia announces Eid al-Fitr holiday dates for private, non-profit sectors

Ramadan 2023: Fitness group in Riyadh encourages exercising during holy month