Saudi King Salman, Crown Prince donate over $18 million to Ehsan charity platform
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday donated a total of $18.6 million (SAR 70 million) to the National Platform for Charitable Work (Ehsan).
King Salman and the Crown Prince respectively donated $10.6 million (SAR 40 million) and $8 million (SAR 30 million) as they inaugurated the third edition of the national campaign for charitable work through Ehsan, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
Hours after its launch, the campaign saw a large number of donations from individuals, companies, banks and donors that reached more than $125.3 million (SAR 470 million).
The initiative reflects on the Saudi leadership’s commitment to support charitable endeavors promoting virtues of righteousness, generosity and giving, especially during the holy month of Ramadan, SPA added.
Dr. Abdullah bin Sharaf al-Ghamdi, the President of the Saudi Data and AI Authority (SDAIA) and Chairman of the Supervisory Committee of Ehsan, thanked King Salman and the Crown Prince for their contributions.
“Their generous donations… exemplify their strong interest in supporting charitable works in various fields,” al-Ghamdi said.
He added that the Crown Prince’s support for Ehsan has boosted the platform’s ability to offer more assistance and support to those in need.
Al-Ghamdi also underscored Ehsan’s “dedication to developing digital services and solutions that serve various charitable fields, enabling benefactors to donate quickly and efficiently while ensuring that donations reach those in need.”
