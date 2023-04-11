Saudi authorities announce readiness at holy sites for last 10 days of Ramadan

A detailed plan that aims to facilitate worshipers’ experience during the last ten days of Ramadan and to ensure high-quality services went into effect on Tuesday, according to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).



Ramadan, which began on March 23, sees a huge influx of Umrah pilgrims and worshipers to holy sites in Saudi Arabia.



The number of worshipers and Umrah pilgrims at the Grand Mosque has exceeded 950,000 on a daily basis since the holy month began, Hani Haidar, the spokesperson of the General Presidency for the affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, said.



The plan includes washing the Grand Mosque 10 times a day by over 4,000 workers. More than 70 teams will also operate round the clock to sanitize all areas of the mosque.



Artificial intelligence technologies will also be used to carry out the disinfection operations at the Grand Mosque, Haidar explained, adding that 11 robots will perform this task for up to eight hours without any human intervention.



The plan also provides around 8,000 vehicles, including 3,000 that are electric, to transport worshipers from parking lots to prayer halls. Worshipers can book in advance through the Tanaqol app.



More than 160 staff members will be deployed at the doors of the Grand Mosque to facilitate worshipers’ entrance and exit and to help with any inquiries.

Regarding maintenance, the Presidency has provided more than 90 engineers and technicians at the Grand Mosque and its courtyards where there are more than 200 electric escalators and 14 elevators.

The Presidency urged worshipers and Umrah performers to adhere to all instructions at the Grand Mosque and noted that cooperation with security employees is necessary to maintain security and safety.



