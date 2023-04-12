Iranian delegation arrives in Riyadh to discuss reopening of embassy, consulate
An Iranian delegation arrived in Saudi Arabia Wednesday to pave the way for reopening its diplomatic missions following a similar move by Riyadh under a deal brokered by China last month, Iranian media reported.
“The Iranian delegation arrived in Riyadh on Wednesday to visit and reopen the Iranian embassy and consulate in accordance with the recent agreement between the two countries,” Iran’s official IRNA news agency reported.
Read more:
Saudi envoy says in Yemen’s Houthi-held capital to ‘stabilize’ truce
Yemen prisoner swap to start on April 13, last three days
Iran exploits earthquake relief mission to fly weapons to Syria: Sources