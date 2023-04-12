Theme
The flags of Iran and Saudi Arabia. (File photo)

Iranian delegation arrives in Riyadh to discuss reopening of embassy, consulate

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
An Iranian delegation arrived in Saudi Arabia Wednesday to pave the way for reopening its diplomatic missions following a similar move by Riyadh under a deal brokered by China last month, Iranian media reported.

“The Iranian delegation arrived in Riyadh on Wednesday to visit and reopen the Iranian embassy and consulate in accordance with the recent agreement between the two countries,” Iran’s official IRNA news agency reported.

