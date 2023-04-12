Saudi security forces ready to welcome pilgrims, worshipers during final Ramadan days
Saudi Arabia’s security forces and agencies are ready to welcome pilgrims and worshipers during the final days of the holy month of Ramadan, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
During a news conference organized by the Ministry of Interior in Mecca on Tuesday, officials addressed the ministry’s plan and preparations for Umrah and Eid al-Fitr.
So far, the plan set by the Umrah security forces to maintain the security and safety during Ramadan has achieved its goals, the Director of Public Security Lieutenant-General Mohammad bin Abdullah al-Bassami said.
Al-Bassami, according to SPA, added that the forces are ready to deal with high masses during the last 10 days.
The official also praised the coordination and cooperation among the different agencies and departments to ensure the smooth run of operations since the beginning of Ramadan.
For his part, the Director General of Civil Defense Major General Dr. Hammoud bin Suleiman al-Faraj noted that the civil defense forces have been working relentlessly.
The forces are working “around the clock to provide services to Umrah performers and worshipers at 48 sites,” SPA cited al-Faraj as saying.
He added that civil defense teams and units will deploy in more than 111 sites in the Mecca and Medina.
As for the arrival of pilgrims, Deputy Director-General Major General Dr. Saleh bin Saad al-Murabba said all air, land, and sea borders are ready to ensure a smooth and speedy completion of procedures.
