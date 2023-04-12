Sultan of Brunei Darussalam, Nigerian President visit Prophet’s Mosque

Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei Darussalam has visited the Prophet’s Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan, where he performed prayers, and greeted the Prophet (PBUH) and his two companions, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported Wednesday.

Upon arrival at the Prophet’s Mosque, Sultan of Brunei Darussalam was received by a number of officials.

The Prophet’s Mosque, or Masjid al-Nabawi as it is known, is considered the second holiest site in Islam.

Also on Tuesday, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, visited the Prophet’s Mosque, where he also performed prayers.

Upon arrival at the Prophet’s Mosque, the President of Nigeria was received by several Saudi officials.

He later paid a visit to the International Fair and Museum of the Prophet’s Biography and Islamic Civilization in Medina.

The President of Nigeria toured the Muslim World League-supervised Museum and was briefed, via the interactive display screens, on the virtues of the Prophet (PBUH) and his message of justice, peace, and coexistence, in addition to cultural sculptures for Mecca and Madinah at the time of the Prophet (PBUH).

President Buhari also expressed admiration of the Fair and Museum of the Prophet’s Biography and Islamic Civilization and stressed that such facility showcasing the Prophet’s history should be set up in Islamic and non-Islamic countries to introduce the world to the message of Islam and its values, in addition to the Prophet’s virtues.

The President of Nigeria thanked Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and Prince Faisal bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Governor of Medina region, for their care and attention given to the Prophet’s Mosque.

