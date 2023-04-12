Syria’s foreign minister makes first visit to Saudi Arabia in over 10 years

Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad arrived in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah on Wednesday, on the first such trip since the outbreak of the Syrian civil war in 2011.



Mekdad, who traveled to the Kingdom at the invitation of Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, was welcomed by Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed bin Abdulkarim al-Khuraiji upon his arrival at King Abdulaziz Airport, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.



During his visit, Mekdad will discuss Syria’s crisis including means to reach a political solution that preserves the country’s unity, security and stability.



Talks will also discuss facilitating the return of Syrian refugees and securing the delivery of humanitarian aid to affected people across Syria.



Over the past few months there has been increasing engagement with Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad, who has been isolated since the start of the Syrian war in 2011.



Assad has visited the UAE and Oman this year and last month Saudi Arabia said it has started talks with Damascus about resuming consular services.



