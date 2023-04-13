Saudi foreign minister meets top Biden aides in Jeddah as tensions settle

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan held a meeting with two senior Biden administration officials in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry said on Thursday.

Prince Faisal and US National Security Council coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk discussed strategies to further enhance joint coordination between the two countries, as well as exchanged views on regional and international developments, the Saudi foreign ministry said in a tweet.

The meeting was attended by Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the US, Princess Reema bint Bandar, and US Special Presidential Coordinator Amos Hochstein, according to photos shared by the ministry.

The meeting comes two days after US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan spoke to Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss Yemen and Iran.

The White House said Sullivan “welcomed Saudi Arabia’s extraordinary efforts to pursue a more comprehensive roadmap for ending the war (in Yemen) and offered full US support for those efforts.”

Sullivan and Prince Mohammed also discussed de-escalation in the region, “while underscoring the need to maintain deterrence against threats from Iran and elsewhere,” added the White House.

“Mr. Sullivan reaffirmed President Biden’s unwavering commitment to ensure Iran can never acquire a nuclear weapon.”

The US has been working with Saudi Arabia and other partners to find a political solution to the years-long war in Yemen, where the Iran-backed Houthi militia has been fighting against the internationally recognized government of Yemen.

Efforts for a permanent ceasefire are underway, and Saudi and Houthi figures have met in recent days.

The US special envoy for Yemen, Tim Lenderking, left for the Gulf region on Tuesday, according to a statement from his spokesperson, who said “Yemen is witnessing an unprecedented opportunity for peace.”

Lenderking “will meet with Yemeni, Saudi, and international partners to discuss the necessary steps to secure a durable ceasefire and inclusive, UN-mediated political process,” the statement added.

These developments follow last month’s China-brokered agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran to reestablish diplomatic relations after seven years.

