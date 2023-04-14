Dutch FM meets Saudi counterpart, energy minister during Riyadh, Jeddah visit

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan discussed the Russian-Ukraine war and a number of regional issues in a meeting with his Dutch counterpart Wopke Hoekstra in Jeddah on Thursday.

The top diplomats from Saudi Arabia and the Netherlands “reviewed the aspects of Saudi-Dutch relations in many fields of cooperation and ways to support and develop them to serve joint interests and realize greater prosperity for the two friendly countries and peoples,” the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Ramadan Mubarak, dear H.H. Minister of Foreign Affairs @FaisalbinFarhan. Grateful for your warm welcome in Jeddah. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Kingdom of the Netherlands share longstanding ties and have a strong economic partnership. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/i82Ri3O3VH — Wopke Hoekstra (@WBHoekstra) April 14, 2023

“The two sides also exchanged views on the Russian-Ukrainian crisis and international efforts to solve the crisis politically to achieve international peace and security, as well as discussing a number of issues and developments in the regional and international arenas,” the SPA report added.

The duo also discussed “opportunities to further enhance our bilateral relationship, for example on climate & energy, security and trade. Also exchanged views on human rights and the progress of female participation in society,” Hoekstra said in a social media statement.

Hoekstra is in the Kingdom on an official visit. He landed in Riyadh and paid a visit to the Dutch embassy, according to images shared by the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Today, I am visiting Riyadh and Jeddah. Saudi Arabia plays a crucial role in the region and is an important partner for us on issues such as security, climate change, and sustainable energy. A stable Gulf region is also in the interest of the Netherlands. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/hLSksMBG9y — Wopke Hoekstra (@WBHoekstra) April 13, 2023

In Riyadh, he held a business meeting with Dutch and Saudi business professionals, and visited the Jeddah Islamic Port.

Good meeting with Dutch and Saudi business professionals. We spoke about Saudi Arabia’s #Vision2030 and the rapid socio-economic developments in #KSA. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/04piT2NLbI — Wopke Hoekstra (@WBHoekstra) April 13, 2023

“Saudi Arabia plays a crucial role in the region and is an important partner for us on issues such as security, climate change, and sustainable energy. A stable Gulf region is also in the interest of the Netherlands,” Hoekstra said in another social media post.

“Prince Faisal and I also spoke about regional and geopolitical developments such as the war in Ukraine, the agreement between #KSA and Iran, the need for inclusive and durable peace in Yemen, and the urgent salvaging operation of the #FSOSafer,” the same post read.

The FSO Safer is a decaying 45-year-old oil tanker, long used as a floating storage platform, which is now abandoned off the Yemeni port of Hodeidah. It has not been serviced since Yemen plunged into war more than seven years ago.

Earlier in March, the United Nations said it had bought a ship to remove oil and avoid a potentially catastrophic spill.

Hoekstra, who is also the deputy prime minister, met with the Saudi Minister of Energy, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman where they discussed economic ties and the existing trade and investment partnership.

“#KSA is an important partner for us on energy and renewables, including on hydrogen developments and energy efficiency. We also talked about the need to reduce global emissions and climate adaptation,” the Dutch minister said on social media.

Great to have spoken with H.R.H., Saudi Minister of Energy, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman al Saud in Jeddah. We had an excellent conversation on the strong Dutch-Saudi economic ties and our robust trade and investment partnership. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/D6AqyVUFfa — Wopke Hoekstra (@WBHoekstra) April 14, 2023

Additionally, Hoekstra met with the President of the Saudi Human Rights Commission Hala bint Mazyad al-Tuwaijri where they reportedly discussed social reforms, improved participation of women in the workforce, and capital punishment.

Good to speak with the President of the Saudi Human Rights Commission @AltuwaijriHala. Human rights are a cornerstone of the Netherlands' foreign policy. We welcome the willingness of @HRCSaudi_EN to engage in continuous dialogue on this topic. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/45JlT76CxN — Wopke Hoekstra (@WBHoekstra) April 13, 2023

He also visited the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in Riyadh and spoke with Secretary-General Jassim al-Budaiwi.

“We discussed ties between the Netherlands and the GCC, the strategic partnership with the EU, and ways to deepen cooperation with the six Member States of the @GCCSG,” the top diplomat said in a social media statement.

Pleasure to meet Wopke Hoekstra @WBHoekstra DPM & FM #Netherlands 🇳🇱@GCCSG in #Riyadh

Had a constructive discussions as the #GCC attaches great importance to consolidating & deepening its relations across all levels with its strategic partners Netherlands and the #EU pic.twitter.com/1tgjkYOZgg — Jasem Albudaiwi (@jasemalbudaiwi) April 13, 2023

Saudi Arabia and the Netherlands share historic diplomatic ties going as far back as 150 years when the Dutch consulate first opened in 1872.

“Saudi Arabia’s #Vision2030 plan provides good opportunities for the Netherlands to work together on social and sustainable economic reforms,” Hoekstra said.

