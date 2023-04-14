Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince launches four new economic zones with special benefits

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched four new special economic zones in the Kingdom to strengthen its position as a global investment destination, state news agency SPA reported on Friday.



Companies operating within these zones can expect to receive several benefits including, competitive corporate tax rates, exemption from customs duties on imports, production inputs, machinery and raw materials, and flexibility to hire the most competent talent from anywhere in the world.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



In addition, foreigners will enjoy 100 percent ownership of their companies in the four economic zones which are situated in Riyadh, Jazan, Ras al-Khair and King Abdullah Economic City.



The Crown Prince said: “Saudi Arabia is open for business and welcomes investors from all around the world to see first-hand the historic opportunities we have to offer. The new Special Economic Zones, launched today, will significantly impact how business is done in the country, create tens of thousands of jobs, and contribute billions of riyals to our GDP.”



The Special Economic Zones (SEZs) are expected to further “develop the local economy, generate jobs, and localize supply chains,” according to SPA.

Advertisement

Read more:

Saudi Arabia sponsors $1 bln AMF deal to support Yemen economic reform program

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince launches the Global Supply Chain Resilience Initiative

Saudi Arabia’s interior minister meets with Egyptian counterpart for official talks