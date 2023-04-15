Yemen-bound plane carrying rebel prisoners leaves Saudi: ICRC

A flight carrying Houthi rebel prisoners of war left Saudi Arabia on Saturday bound for Yemen’s rebel-held capital Sanaa, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said.

The flight from the southern Saudi city of Abha took off before 9 am (0600 GMT) carrying 120 former detainees, ICRC spokeswoman Jessica Moussan said, part of a multi-day exchange involving nearly 900 prisoners.

In a statement shared with Al Arabiya English, the ICRC said: “The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has begun a multi-day humanitarian operation to transfer nearly 900 detainees held in relation to the conflict in Yemen.



“The ICRC’s role is to ensure that humanitarian principles are respected and that detainees are treated with humanity. ICRC teams have assessed the health of the detainees and confirmed that they are fit to travel. The ICRC will use its planes to fly the detainees into and out of six cities in Yemen and Saudi Arabia. ICRC teams will accompany the detainees, overseeing the transfer and addressing any medical needs.”



“The Yemen Red Crescent Society (YRCS) and the Saudi Red Crescent Authority (SRCA) will also play vital roles in assisting the detainees. Their medical staff and volunteers present at the six airports to help infirm detainees on and off the planes and provide first aid and ambulance services at the six airports.”



“The release operations are the result of talks concluded on 20 March 2023 in Bern, Switzerland, where the parties to the conflict in Yemen finalized the plan for the release. The ICRC co-chaired these meetings with the Office of the Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen.”

Fabrizio Carboni, the ICRC’s regional director for the Near and Middle East, added: “With this act of goodwill, hundreds of families torn apart by conflict are being reunited during the holy month of Ramadan, a glimmer of hope amidst great suffering.”

“Our deep desire is that these releases provide momentum for a broader political solution, leading to even more detainees returning to their loved ones.”

Yemen’s conflict began in 2014 when the Houthis seized Sanaa and much of the country’s north.

The Houthi takeover prompted an Arab coalition to intervene months later.

The war has killed more than 150,000 people, including fighters and civilians, and created one of the world’s worst humanitarian disasters.

The prisoner exchange had been scheduled to start earlier in the week but was delayed because of apparent logistical reasons.

