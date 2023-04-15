Arab ministers gather in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah for ministerial consultative meeting

Foreign ministers of eight Arab countries, including the GCC states of Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Oman, arrived in Saudi Arabia on Friday to participate in a ministerial consultative meeting in Jeddah.

In addition to the GCC member states, the participating countries include Egypt, Jordan and Iraq, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported Saturday.

Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Eng. Waleed al-Khereiji welcomed the ministers upon their arrival at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.

Among the ministers were Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani, the UAE’s diplomatic advisor to the President of the UAE, Anwar Gargash, Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber al-Sabah.

It comes after Saudi Arabia - which will host an Arab League summit in Riyadh in May - hosted the Syrian foreign minister on Wednesday for a first of its kind talks in decade.

The talks between Saudi and Syrian foreign ministers discussed the necessary steps to achieve comprehensive political resolution to the Syrian crisis.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman also met with Iraq's Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi in Jeddah on to discuss relations between the two Gulf countries, SPA reported Saturday.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed bilateral relations.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, also met with Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Foreign Minister of the Republic of Iraq Fuad Mohamad Hussein on the sidelines of the ministerial consultative meeting.

During the meeting, they discussed the distinguished bilateral relations binding the two countries and ways of developing them. View points on the latest regional and international developments of mutual concern were also exchanged.

Saudi Arabia, Syria prepare to start resuming consular services and flights