Saudi Arabia, UAE call for dialogue amid Sudan clashes between army, RSF

Saudi Arabia and the UAE have called for dialogue in Sudan after clashes erupted between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces on Saturday.



“Saudi Arabia voices its deep concern regarding the escalation and clashes between the army and the RSF in Sudan,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.



The Kingdom also urged restraint and called on those involved to choose dialogue over conflict.

Meanwhile, the UAE called for de-escalation and restraint and for working to resolve the current crisis via dialogue, state news agency WAM reported.

The Arab League also voiced its deep concern regarding the current developments and called for de-escalation.

Earlier on Saturday, Saudi Arabia’s airline Saudia announced suspending all flights to and from Sudan until further notice.

EgyptAir also announced suspending all flights to and from Sudan’s capital of Khartoum for 72 hours.



