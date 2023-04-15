Saudi Crown Prince, Sultan of Brunei discuss ties, joint cooperation in Jeddah

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed ways to enhance ties in a meeting with the Sultan of Brunei, Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, during an official visit to Jeddah.

The two leaders discussed “bilateral relations and ways to enhance them in various fields as well as prospects of joint cooperation,” the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Saturday.

The Brunei leader was received by the Saudi Crown Prince and an official reception ceremony was held ahead of the meeting at al-Salam Palace in Jeddah.

On Wednesday, SPA reported that the Sultan visited the Prophet’s Mosque, coinciding with the holy month of Ramadan. The Prophet’s Mosque, or Masjid al-Nabawi as it is known, is considered the second holiest site in Islam.

Various Saudi government officials were present during the meeting, including Prince Turki bin Mohammed, Minister of State; Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Faisal, Minister of Sports; Prince Abdullah bin Abdulaziz, Minister of the National Guard; Dr. Musaed Al-Aiban, National Security Advisor; Dr. Majid al-Qasabi, Minister of Commerce; Faisal Alibrahim, Minister of Economy and Planning; and Saudi Ambassador to Brunei Darussalam Imad al-Muhanna.

The Saudi Crown Prince and the Sultan of Brunei last met in November 2022 on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in Bangkok.

