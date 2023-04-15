Saudia aircraft damaged by gunfire in Sudan, cabin crew safe

A Saudia aircraft was damaged by gunfire in Khartoum amid the military clashes that erupted in Sudan’s capital earlier Saturday.

The aircraft was exposed to gunfire while preparing for its scheduled departure to Riyadh with guests and crew members on board the flight this morning, according to a statement released by Saudi Arabia’s airline.

All cabin crew members safely arrived at the Saudi embassy in Sudan, the statement added.

Meanwhile, all Saudia aircrafts flying over Sudan have returned and other flights to and from Sudan have been suspended.

According to the statement, Saudia’s Emergency Coordination Center is working with members of the cabin crew, ground staff, and the Saudi embassy in Sudan to get more information about the incident.

