Saudia airlines makes emergency landing in India after mid-air windshield crack

A Saudia airlines flight made an emergency landing in India after its windshield cracked mid-air on Saturday, the ANI news agency reported.

The cargo flight landed in Kolkata, the capital city of the Indian state of West Bengal, ANI reported citing airport officials.

The aircraft landed safely, the report said, at 12:20 p.m. Indian standard time.

The airport reportedly made all necessary arrangements and the full emergency was withdrawn once the aircraft touched down.

Al Arabiya English has contacted Saudia, formerly Saudi Arabian Airlines and the Kingdom’s flag carrier, for more information.

