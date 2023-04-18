Theme
A picture taken on July 28, 2017 shows a general view of a cars driving down a street in the Saudi city of Taif. (Photo by Amer HILABI / AFP)
A picture taken on July 28, 2017 shows a general view of a cars driving down a street in the Saudi city of Taif. (AFP)

Saudi Arabia authorities share safety tips for Eid al-Fitr road trips

Ghinwa Obeid, Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
As Eid al-Fitr holiday inches closer, many locals and residents will embark on road trips across Saudi Arabia which authorities say could pose safety concerns if precautions are not taken before the journey.

As of Eid al-Fitr is expected to marked later this week, Saudi Arabia’s Roads General Authority is leading a campaign this year to raise awareness on the matter by sharing tips for travelers to follow before and during their trips

General safety tips for your journey


In a campaign poster shared on Twitter, the authority warned that during the holidays, accidents increase by 15 percent. Hence, it called on those wishing to travel by car to properly use seatbelts, commit to the speed limit and not use mobile phones while driving.

Drivers should also make sure that they get enough sleep and are well rested before their journey, ensure that the vehicle is well maintained and ready for the hours-long trip.

As for kids, they should always be in their designated seats.

Emergency equipment


Drivers should make sure that they have the following equipment in their vehicles: spare tire and a tire changing kit, first-aid kit, fire extinguisher and a warning triangle.

Are the car’s brakes working?


The Roads General Authority also noted that drivers should check whether vehicle brakes are functioning properly ahead of a trip.

Check car tires


The authority also noted that inspecting the tires and checking their expiration date can help prevent accidents during a trip.

It noted that expiration date for some tires is two years for small cars, while it is five years for trucks or larger vehicles.

What to do if a tire bursts during the trip?


If a tire bursts while driving, the authority first recommends maintaining control over the vehicle. It also calls on drivers to gradually lift their feet off the gas pedal and not to press the car’s brakes to gradually bring the vehicle to a stop.

If drivers find themselves in such a situation, they should also ensure the safety of other vehicles by parking the car in a safe location once it is under control.

