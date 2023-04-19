First hotel in ancient city of Hegra in Saudi Arabia’s AlUla to open Q4 2023

The first hotel in the ancient city of Hegra in Saudi Arabia’s AlUla will open by the end of 2023, the Royal Commission of AlUla (RCU) announced.

The Chedi Hegra will be the first resort within the actual UNESCO World Heritage site that was largely built by the Nabataean Kingdom in the 1st century AD.

Most of the ancient site will be unaffected by construction, according to the RCU.

The Chedi Hegra will include 35 rooms and will be operated by hotel management company GHM.

RCU is incorporating several existing structures into the hotel, including an 18th-century fort and an old train station from the abandoned Hijaz Railway.

At least 120 jobs will be created once the hotel is fully operational, RCU added.

John Northen, RCU Vice President of Hotels & Resorts, said in a statement: “Sitting at the nexus of AlUla’s living museum, The Chedi Hegra embodies the fulfillment of our Journey Through Time master plan with its deep respect for heritage, sustainable design features, and an authentic luxury experience that celebrates what makes AlUla a special destination for travelers seeking both comfort and adventure.”

Tommy Lai, Chief Executive Officer of General Hotel Management Pte Ltd (GHM) added “GHM is thrilled to introduce this luxurious heritage boutique hotel that will offer authentic, unrivaled lifestyle experience deep within the ancient Nabataean site of Hegra.”

“As the first hotel within Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage Site, we are committed to preserve the site’s integrity while seamlessly integrating modern architecture and comforts.”

