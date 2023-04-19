Theme
Hail disrupted traffic in Taif in Saudi Arabia on April 19, 2023. (Screengrab)

Hail pelts down in Saudi Arabia’s Taif disrupting traffic

Hail pelted down in Saudi Arabia’s Taif on Wednesday disrupting traffic on the road between the Taif governorate and the town of al-Hawiyah, videos shared on social media showed.

Both Taif and al-Hawiyah are located in the Mecca region.

Cars were stuck on the road filled with hailstone at 1 p.m. Saudi time, one video showed.

Earlier in April, rain poured over the holy city of Mecca as pilgrims performed Umrah during the holy month of Ramadan.

Saudi astronauts to research cancer, cloud seeding, microgravity in space

Saudi Arabia's Jeddah comes alive with vibrant decorations, busy markets in Ramadan

Massive sand tornado strikes Saudi Arabia’s Taif

