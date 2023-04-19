Hamas senior officials perform Umrah in first such visit to Saudi Arabia since 2015

A delegation from the Palestinian militant group Hamas performed Umrah on Tuesday, in the first visit to the Kingdom by Hamas officials since 2015.

Videos on social media showed leaders Ismail Haniyeh and Khaled Meshaal performing the Umrah pilgrimage in Mecca on Tuesday.

A delegation from the Palestinian militant group #Hamas performs #Umrah, in the first visit to the Kingdom by Hamas officials since 2015.#SaudiArabia https://t.co/PbbwdlKuVt pic.twitter.com/X9CAVcSthh — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) April 19, 2023

The Hamas delegation reportedly arrived in the Kingdom on Monday.

The delegation’s visit to Saudi Arabia is the first since 2015, when Meshaal performed Umrah. He also met with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz during his visit.

This recent visit coincides with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ visit to the Kingdom.

Abbas met with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday to discuss recent developments of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

