Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. (Twitter)
Saudi Crown Prince, Palestinian President Abbas discuss latest developments

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman discussed the latest developments in Palestine during a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

During the meeting in Jeddah, the Crown Prince and Abbas “stressed the importance of continuing the exerted efforts to guarantee the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people to establish their independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with the Arab Peace Initiative and the relevant international legal resolutions,” the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.



Abbas’ visit comes after weeks of tension and violence between Israelis and Palestinians in the annexed east Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank. It also comes as cross-border fire between Israel and Lebanon sparked fear of a renewed conflict.

The meeting was attended by a number of Saudi officials including Minister of State and Member of the Cabinet Prince Turki bin Mohammed, Minister of the National Guard Prince Abdullah bin Bandar, Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz and Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

