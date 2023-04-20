Theme
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets with Jordan’s King Abdullah II, April 20, 2023. (SPA)
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets with Jordan's King Abdullah II, April 20, 2023. (SPA)

Crown Prince meets with Jordan’s King at Suhoor banquet

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman welcomed Jordan’s King Abdullah II at a Suhoor banquet where they discussed bilateral ties, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported Thursday.

During the meeting the two sides “discussed a number of issues of common interest,” SPA added.

The meeting was attended by several officials including Minister of State and Member of the Cabinet Prince Turki bin Mohammed, Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman and Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

During his visit to the Kingdom, King Abdullah performed Umrah where he was received by several senior officials upon his arrival at the Grand Mosque.

