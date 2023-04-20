Friday prayer and Eid: What happens when they coincide in Islam?

Friday prayer and Eid prayer are two separate prayers in Islam, and they are not intended to be performed together.



Muslims who perform Eid prayers on Friday are allowed to not attend Friday prayers and can perform Zuhur (noon) prayers instead. They are, however, encouraged to perform both Eid and Friday prayers.



Those who do not perform Eid prayers are not exempt from attending Friday prayers.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



It's important to note that the exact way that Eid is celebrated and the timings of the prayer can vary depending on the Islamic tradition and the local community. Muslims should follow the guidance of their local mosque or religious authority regarding the timing and procedures for Eid and Friday prayers.



Eid al-Fitr marks the end of Ramadan which began on March 23.

Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court has called on Muslims across the Kingdom to sight the crescent moon on Thursday.

Advertisement

Read more:

Eid cannon: Seven sites in Dubai to mark the end of Ramadan

Eid al-Fitr 2023: Where to watch fireworks in the UAE

Eid al-Fitr: How the Muslim holiday date is determined by sighting the crescent moon