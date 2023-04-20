In pictures: Worshipers flock to the Grand Mosque on final Ramadan nights

In a majestic and spiritual scene, aerial pictures showed crowds of worshipers at the Grand Mosque performing the Isha and Taraweeh prayers and witnessed the completion of the Holy Quran recitation on the 29th night of Ramadan.











Pictures shared by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) on Thursday showed the large number of worshipers that filled the Grand Mosque’s courtyards, floors and access roads.



SPA’s photos also showed the efforts made by government agencies to serve worshipers during Ramadan.



Mecca from above was also shown in the aerial photos as the city welcomed worshipers and pilgrims throughout the holy month of Ramadan with the 27th night of Ramadan seeing over 2.6 million pilgrims and worshipers, according to Saudi state TV al-Ekhbariya.











The end of Ramadan will be marked by Eid al-Fitr which, depending on crescent moon sighting, is expected to start either Friday or Saturday.

