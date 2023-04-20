Theme
Aerial pictures showed crowds of worshippers that flocked to the Grand Mosque to perform the Isha and Taraweeh prayers and attend the completion of the Holy Quran recitation on the 29th night of Ramadan. (SPA)
In pictures: Worshipers flock to the Grand Mosque on final Ramadan nights

Ghinwa Obeid, Al Arabiya English
In a majestic and spiritual scene, aerial pictures showed crowds of worshipers at the Grand Mosque performing the Isha and Taraweeh prayers and witnessed the completion of the Holy Quran recitation on the 29th night of Ramadan.

The holy city of Mecca as seen from above. (SPA)
The holy city of Mecca as seen from above. (SPA)



Worshipers around the Kaaba. (SPA)
Worshipers around the Kaaba. (SPA)



Pictures shared by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) on Thursday showed the large number of worshipers that filled the Grand Mosque’s courtyards, floors and access roads.

Worshipers around the Kaaba. (SPA)
Worshipers around the Kaaba. (SPA)



Worshipers flocked to the Grand Mosque to perform the Isha and Taraweeh prayers. (SPA)
Worshipers flocked to the Grand Mosque to perform the Isha and Taraweeh prayers. (SPA)



SPA’s photos also showed the efforts made by government agencies to serve worshipers during Ramadan.

Mecca from above was also shown in the aerial photos as the city welcomed worshipers and pilgrims throughout the holy month of Ramadan with the 27th night of Ramadan seeing over 2.6 million pilgrims and worshipers, according to Saudi state TV al-Ekhbariya.

Aerial pictures show crowds of worshipers that flocked to the Grand Mosque on the 29th night of Ramadan. (SPA)
Aerial pictures show crowds of worshipers that flocked to the Grand Mosque on the 29th night of Ramadan. (SPA)



Mecca from above. (SPA)
Mecca from above. (SPA)



The end of Ramadan will be marked by Eid al-Fitr which, depending on crescent moon sighting, is expected to start either Friday or Saturday.

