Saudi Arabia, UAE announce Eid al-Fitr will start on Friday

The first day of Eid al-Fitr will begin on Friday, April 21, following the sighting of the crescent moon in Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom’s Supreme Court announced on Thursday.



The UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Yemen, Sudan, Jordan and Egypt also announced that the first day of Eid will fall on Friday.



Eid al-Fitr celebrations follow the end of Ramadan which lasts 29 or 30 days based on when the crescent moon is sighted.



Muslims follow a lunar calendar consisting of 12 months in a year of 354 or 355 days.



Employees in the Kingdom's private and non-profit sector will enjoy a four-day paid holiday that will begin at the end of work on Thursday, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development had announced.



In the UAE, the Eid al-Fitr holiday for federal and private sector employees began on April 20. The holiday has been extended until Shawwal 3, which will fall on April 23.

