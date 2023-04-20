Theme
This picture shows destroyed vehicles in southern Khartoum on April 19, 2023 amid fighting between Sudan's regular army and paramilitaries following the collapse of a 24-hour truce. (AFP)

Saudi, British foreign ministers discuss situation in Sudan

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Thursday called for end of hostilities in Sudan during a phone call, the Saudi foreign ministry said.

The foreign ministers also called for a ceasefire and de-escalation of violence, urging the warring sides to “protect civilians and secure safe passage for humanitarian operations.”

Clashes broke between Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) over the weekend. The fighting has persisted despite calls for a ceasefire.

At least 270 people have died and 2,600 have been injured, Sudan’s health ministry estimates.

In the phone call, Prince Faisal and Cleverly also reviewed the relations between both countries and “means to strengthen and develop them in various fields, and discussed aspects of coordination regarding many issues of common interest.”

