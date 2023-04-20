Saudi, British foreign ministers discuss situation in Sudan

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Thursday called for end of hostilities in Sudan during a phone call, the Saudi foreign ministry said.
The foreign ministers also called for a ceasefire and de-escalation of violence, urging the warring sides to “protect civilians and secure safe passage for humanitarian operations.”
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Clashes broke between Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) over the weekend. The fighting has persisted despite calls for a ceasefire.
At least 270 people have died and 2,600 have been injured, Sudan’s health ministry estimates.
In the phone call, Prince Faisal and Cleverly also reviewed the relations between both countries and “means to strengthen and develop them in various fields, and discussed aspects of coordination regarding many issues of common interest.”
Read more:
Saudi foreign minister, US Secretary Blinken urge Sudanese sides to end violence
Saudi FM urges halt to military escalation in Sudan in calls with Burhan, RSF leader
Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister arrives in Syria, meets with Assad
-
Satellite images show damage from intense fighting in SudanThe effects of heavy fighting in Sudan can be seen in these photos taken from space with satellites.For the latest headlines, follow our Google News ... Middle East
-
Haftar’s LNA denies providing support to one party in Sudan against the otherKhalifa Haftar’s Libyan National Army (LNA) denied on Thursday providing support to one party in Sudan against the other.“The General Command ... Middle East
-
Russia's private Wagner Group denies it is operating in SudanThe Russian private military Wagner Group on Wednesday denied it was operating in Sudan and said it had nothing to do with battles rocking the giant ... World News