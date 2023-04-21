Leaders and worshipers across Saudi Arabia, UAE, welcome in Eid al-Fitr with prayer

Leaders and worshipers across Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Friday welcomed in Eid al-Fitr, giving prayers and thanks.

Muslims across Saudi Arabia performed Eid Al-Fitr prayer in the early hours of Friday morning, the Saudi press agency SPA reported, as “worshipers flocked to fully prepared mosques and open-air spaces throughout the Kingdom to perform the prayer.”

The first day of Eid al-Fitr began on Friday following the sighting of the crescent moon in Saudi Arabia.

The UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Yemen, Sudan, Jordan and Egypt also announced that the first day of Eid is Friday.

Advisor at the Saudi Royal Court and Imam at the Grand Mosque Sheikh Dr. Saleh bin Abdullah bin Hamid on Friday led the Eid prayer at the Grand Holy Mosque in Mecca.

In Madinah, crowds of worshipers performed the blessed Eid Al-Fitr prayer at the Prophet’s Mosque, led by Imam Sheikh Dr. Abdalbari Al-Thubaiti, SPA said.

Across the UAE, leaders also led prayers to welcome in Eid al-Fitr.

Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, performed Eid Al Fitr prayer at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Fujairah on Friday morning, state news agency WAM reported.

Ras al Khaimah ruler Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Umm al Qaiwain ruler Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla and Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, also led prayers on Friday morning to welcome in Eid al-Fitr, WAM added.

Eid al-Fitr celebrations follow the end of Ramadan which lasts 29 or 30 days based on when the crescent moon is sighted.

Muslims follow a lunar calendar consisting of 12 months in a year of 354 or 355 days.

Employees in the Kingdom’s private and non-profit sector will enjoy a four-day paid holiday that began at the end of work on Thursday.

In the UAE, the Eid al-Fitr holiday for federal and private sector employees began on April 20. The holiday has been extended until Shawwal 3, which will fall on April 23.

