Saudi Arabia, Iran Foreign Ministers exchange Eid al-Fitr blessings

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and his Iranian counterpart have exchanged Eid al-Fitr blessings.

During a phone call, Saudi’s Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah also discussed with Iran’s Hossein Amir Abdollahian several issues of mutual concern, as well as the next steps following the recent agreement with the People's Republic of China.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In a deal brokered by China, Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed to reestablish diplomatic relations in March.

The Kingdom and other Gulf countries, including the UAE, severed ties with Iran in 2016 following an attack by supporters of the Iranian regime on Saudi Arabia’s embassy in Tehran and consulate in Mashhad.

Under the new deal, the two countries have committed to reopening their embassies and missions in June and implementing security and economic cooperation agreements signed over 20 years ago.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia, UAE announce Eid al-Fitr will start on Friday

Saudi Arabia’s recent economic and political developments from Iran to Syria to Yemen