Classes in Saudi to begin Wednesday ending speculation of Eid al-Fitr leave extension
Students in Saudi Arabia will return to school on Wednesday, putting an end to rumors that the Eid al-Fitr vacation has been extended.
A hashtag under #TheEidVacationIsExtended has been trending in the Kingdom prompting a response from the “News Ejazah” account to put an end to speculations.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The Twitter account offers information and updates on suspension of studies at schools and universities in Saudi Arabia.
“Today Tuesday is the last day of the Eid al-Fitr vacation for students and public sector employees,” the account said in one tweet.
“Tuesday = Day off and Wednesday = Students and staff returning back to working hours,” News Ejazah said in a separate tweet.
Eid al-Fitr began in Saudi Arabia on Friday, April 21, and students in the Kingdom have enjoyed a long Eid al-Fitr vacation that started on April 13, according to the Ministry of Education’s website. The ministry’s vacation schedule also confirmed that classes will resume on Wednesday, April 26.
Employees in the private and non-profit sectors have been enjoying a long holiday as well in addition to the usual Friday-Saturday weekend that began with the end of working hours on Thursday, April 20.
Work at some offices is expected to resume on Thursday, April 27.
Read more:
Saudi Arabia, UAE announce Eid al-Fitr will start on Friday
Friday prayer and Eid: What happens when they coincide in Islam?
Eid al-Fitr: How the Muslim holiday date is determined by sighting the crescent moon
-
Amid joy and tragedy, Muslims in the Arab world celebrate Eid al-Fitr holidayThe holiday of Eid al-Fitr ushered in a day of prayers and joy for Muslims around the world on Friday.The celebration was marred by tragedy amid the ... Middle East
-
Leaders and worshipers across Saudi Arabia, UAE, welcome in Eid al-Fitr with prayerLeaders and worshipers across Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Friday welcomed in Eid al-Fitr, giving prayers and thanks.For all the ... Saudi Arabia
-
Saudi Arabia authorities share safety tips for Eid al-Fitr road tripsAs Eid al-Fitr holiday inches closer, many locals and residents will embark on road trips across Saudi Arabia which authorities say could pose safety ... Saudi Arabia