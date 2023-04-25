Newly appointed female Saudi ambassadors to EU, Finland present credentials

Newly appointed female Saudi ambassadors to the European Union and Finland presented their credentials to the presidents of their respective missions, Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry announced on Monday.



Ambassadors Haifa al-Jedea and Nesreen al-Shebel were appointed to their new positions in January in a move by the Kingdom that further boosted the presence of Saudi female diplomats in the international arena.



The efforts were part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030 which aims to enhance women’s position in the Kingdom and offer equal opportunities.

Saudi Ambassador to the European Union, Haifa Al-Jedea, presents her credentials as representative of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the #EU, to the President of the European Council, Mr. @eucopresident .🇸🇦🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/azpeeBDW2I — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) April 25, 2023





Al-Jedea presented her credentials to European Council President Charles Michel. During the meeting, they discussed means of enhancing cooperation between the Kingdom and the EU, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.



Al-Jedea, SPA added, underscored the importance of the relations between both countries while also conveying greetings to the EU president from Saudi King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.



For his part, Michel “praised the remarkable developmental renaissance the Kingdom is witnessing, including its ambitious Saudi Vision 2030 and the high quality of Saudi-European relations,” SPA said.

Saudi Ambassador to the Republic of Finland, Nesreen Al-Shebel, presents her credentials to His Excellency President @niinisto, President of the Republic of Finland. 🇸🇦🇫🇮 pic.twitter.com/Seq9q9kIAb — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) April 25, 2023





On Monday, al- Shebel also presented her credentials to Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, the foreign ministry said, where she extended the Saudi leadership’s greetings to Niinisto.



