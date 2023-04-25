Saudi Arabia foils attempt to smuggle over 12 million amphetamine pills

Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC) said on Tuesday it had foiled an attempt to smuggle over 12 million amphetamine pills.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The GDNC thwarted an attempt to smuggle 12,729,000 tablets of amphetamine concealed in a shipment of pomegranate fruit passing through the Jeddah port, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported citing GDNC spokesman Marwan Alhazmi.

The operation was carried out in coordination with Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Zakat and Tax in Jeddah, he said.

Four individuals – two Egyptians, one Syrian and one Yemeni – have been arrested and referred to the Public Prosecution, SPA said.

Read more:

Saudi forces arrest 591 smugglers, seizing 264 kg of hashish and 22.7 tons of khat