Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Four individuals – two Egyptians, one Syrian and one Yemeni – have been arrested and referred to the Public Prosecution, SPA said. (SPA)
Four individuals – two Egyptians, one Syrian and one Yemeni – have been arrested and referred to the Public Prosecution, SPA said. (SPA)

Saudi Arabia foils attempt to smuggle over 12 million amphetamine pills

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC) said on Tuesday it had foiled an attempt to smuggle over 12 million amphetamine pills.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The GDNC thwarted an attempt to smuggle 12,729,000 tablets of amphetamine concealed in a shipment of pomegranate fruit passing through the Jeddah port, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported citing GDNC spokesman Marwan Alhazmi.

Four individuals – two Egyptians, one Syrian and one Yemeni – have been arrested and referred to the Public Prosecution, SPA said. (SPA)
Four individuals – two Egyptians, one Syrian and one Yemeni – have been arrested and referred to the Public Prosecution, SPA said. (SPA)

The operation was carried out in coordination with Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Zakat and Tax in Jeddah, he said.

Four individuals – two Egyptians, one Syrian and one Yemeni – have been arrested and referred to the Public Prosecution, SPA said.

Read more:

Saudi forces arrest 591 smugglers, seizing 264 kg of hashish and 22.7 tons of khat

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size