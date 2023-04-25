Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A picture of the entrance to Jeddah City Walk. (Twitter)
A picture of the entrance to Jeddah City Walk. (Twitter)

Saudi manga fans rejoice as Anime Village returns to Jeddah City Walk

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Manga fans in Saudi Arabia can rejoice as the highly anticipated Anime Village returned to Jeddah City Walk on Monday.

Anime Village has in the past been one of the most popular destinations in Jeddah City Walk, which features various areas offering guests different experiences.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

This year, visitors can once again explore Japanese culture from Saudi Arabia’s port city.

Jeddah City Walk will remain open until June 7 and is set to welcome visitors from 5 p.m. to midnight on weekdays and 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. on weekends.

MBC ANIME to bring anime, manga to the Middle East amid growing popularity Entertainment MBC ANIME to bring anime, manga to the Middle East amid growing popularity

In addition to Anime Village, the public can enjoy live performances and delicious food spots at Wonder Wall, catch Barney the purple dinosaur at the Fun Theatre, or test their bravery at Horror Village.

Jeddah City Walk fall under the Jeddah Calendar 2023 events that will run throughout the year under the theme “Together All Year.”

Saudi Arabia has in recent years has invested heavily in its entertainment sector as part of its Vision 2030 reform plan aimed at diversifying the economy and improving the quality of life in the Kingdom.

From music festivals and conferences, to sporting events and food festivals, Saudi Arabia General Entertainment Authority has ensured that citizens and residents in the country are entertained throughout the year.

Read more:

MBC ANIME to bring anime, manga to the Middle East amid growing popularity

Japanese manga artist Leiji Matsumoto dies at 85

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size