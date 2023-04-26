From hot air balloons to helicopter rides: AlUla Skies Festival wows guests

The AlUla Skies Festival is offering visitors a unique chance to explore the skies of Saudi Arabia’s ancient city through a range of activities including hot air balloons and helicopter rides.

The festival will take place from April 26 to May 13 in one of the Kingdom’s most touristic destinations.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The oasis city in northwestern Saudi Arabia is home to hundreds of historic monuments and natural attractions that date back to more than 200,000 years including Hegra, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

AlUla Skies Festival will feature day and night activities, providing guests a wide variety of experiences to choose from.

The day activities are:

1. AlUla Hot Air Balloons

Considered a highlight of the AlUla Skies Festival, this experience allows guests to ride in one of the dozens of hot air balloons that will take to the skies of the historic city. Visitors will be able to enjoy a panoramic view of AlUla’s mesmerizing landscape.

2. AlUla Kites

Hundreds of colorful kites will be taking to the air for sky-themed celebrations throughout the festival, offering the public a chance to watch as expert fliers sail and twirl their kites through the air before trying out their own kite-flying skills.

3. Helicopter tour

Another highlight of the AlUla Skies Festival is the thrilling helicopter tour of the magnificent city. Guests will soar over some of AlUla’s most famous landmarks and heritage sites.

4. Giant Swings

Only the seventh in the world, the 70-meter swing provides an adrenaline-rushing experience. Anyone brave enough to sign up can leap from a mountain’s edge and fly between the canyon walls, taking in the views as they fly through the air.

5. AlUla Stairway

The 45-meter suspended ladder allows visitors to climb up a canyon before jetting down in a 150-meter zipline to the valley floor.

With minimal light pollution and a unique location, AlUla has some of the darkest night skies on Earth – the perfect conditions for stargazing and other celestial activities.

The night activities at the AlUla Skies Festival are:

1. Astro-photography

Visitors will join an expert on a journey to learn more about the constellations, followed by a session on how to capture their splendor on camera in a spot known for its night skies.

2. Drone Show

Forming an array of illuminated patterns and shapes, a choreographed collection of drones is expected to delight crowds with a free nightly show from 7:45 p.m. to 8p.m.

3. Glow Show

While anchored to the ground, dozens of hot air balloons will glow in a colorfully synchronized spectacle accompanied by atmospheric music.

The experience is free and open to all Thursday through Saturday, from 8:00 p.m. to 9:00 pm.

4. AlUla Outdoor Cinema

Movie lovers can enjoy the classic outdoor cinema experience with AlUla’s blockbuster-led program and family-friendly activity full of fun, vintage touches set against the backdrop of ancient canyons.

5. Journey through the stars

The stargazing activity allows visitors to lose themselves in AlUla’s clear skies, and explore the cosmos with a local expert through the art of storytelling.

6. Harrat Viewpoint

Set atop an ancient mountain, the viewing deck offers guests a chance to enjoy AlUla’s night sky from above.

7. Planet-tinyum

The Planet-tinyum, the world’s smallest planetarium, takes visitors on a journey into the cosmos and our place within it.

Read more:

Traveling to Saudi Arabia: Your guide to visiting the stunning ancient city of AlUla

First hotel in ancient city of Hegra in Saudi Arabia’s AlUla to open Q4 2023