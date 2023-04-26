Man arrested for smuggling hashish in Saudi Arabia’s Qassim

Authorities in Saudi Arabia have arrested a man in the central Qassim region for transporting hashish, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

The man from Afghanistan was arrested and referred to the country’s Public Prosecution for further legal action.

The arrest was carried out by the Kingdom’s anti-drug General Directorate for Narcotics Control.

It follows a large seizure of amphetamine tablets on Tuesday. More than 12 million illicit pills were confiscated after being found hidden in a pomegranate shipment coming through Jeddah Islamic Port.

