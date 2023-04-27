Five Saudis, 198 foreigners evacuated from Sudan arrive in Jeddah

Five Saudi nationals and 198 citizens from nine different countries arrived in Jeddah on Wednesday following their evacuation from Sudan, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.



Among those evacuated from Sudan under directives from Saudi Arabia were nationals from Russia, the United Kingdom, China, the United States of America, Uzbekistan, Yemen, Singapore, Cambodia, Malaysia, and Pakistan.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



All 203 evacuees were transported through HMS Abha, where the Kingdom has “worked to provide all the necessary needs in preparation for facilitating their departure to their countries,” according to the SPA.



This brings the total number of evacuees from Sudan since the evacuations began to approximately 2351 persons in total, which includes 119 Saudi citizens and 2232 people from 67 nationalities.

Advertisement

The conflict in Sudan, which started on April 15, has claimed at least 459 lives and injured more than 4,000 others, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Fighting broke out between forces loyal to army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy-turned-rival, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Saudi Arabia has received several rounds of evacuees by air and sea, starting with boats that arrived in Jeddah on Saturday carrying 150 people including foreign diplomats and officials.

Read more:

Boat with 1,687 civilians fleeing Sudan reaches Saudi Arabia: FM

Hundreds more evacuees rescued from battle-scarred Sudan arrive in Saudi Arabia

Saudi servicewoman cradles baby on arrival in Kingdom after Sudan evacuations