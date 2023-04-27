More foreigners evacuated from Sudan safely arrive in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah

More foreigners evacuated from conflict-ridden Sudan have safely arrived in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah, Al Arabiya reported on Thursday.

An Indian military ship carrying 297 people and a Chinese military ship with 346 people on board arrived at the Jeddah Islamic Port.

Meanwhile, a Saudi-flagged ship with 187 people on board also arrived on Thursday at King Faisal Naval Base in Jeddah, the Saudi foreign ministry said.

Evacuees on board the Chinese ship were welcomed by security forces who gave them flowers as they disembarked from the vessel.



Earlier on Thursday, around 128 Indian citizens arrived in Jeddah under on board an Indian Air Force aircraft, The Times of India quoted Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan as saying.

According to India’s Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi this was “the sixth batch of Indians to be evacuated from Sudan under #OperationKaveri, taking the total to nearly 1100 persons.”

According to the Kingdom’s foreign ministry, the total number of those evacuated from Sudan so far is 2,544 people from 74 nationalities, including 119 Saudis.

Clashes erupted in Sudan on April 15 between forces loyal to Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and those of his deputy-turned-rival Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

European nations, China and others from around the world raced to extract thousands of their citizens from Khartoum on Monday during an apparent lull in the fighting.

The fighting in Sudan has closed most hospitals and curtailed water and electricity supplies. The killing of aid workers, including three from the World Food Program, has led the UN agency to pause its operations in the country, which relies on food aid for about a quarter of its people.

The army and RSF jointly staged a coup in 2021 but fell out during negotiations to integrate the two groups and form a civilian government four years after Omar al-Bashir was toppled.

Their rivalry has raised the risk of a wider conflict that could draw in outside powers.

