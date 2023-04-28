Saudi Arabia foils attempt to smuggle Captagon pills through land port

Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority in Saudi Arabia has blocked an attempt to smuggle more than 4,000,000 Captagon pills, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Friday.



The attempt was made to transport them through al-Bat-ha land inlet, and 4,152,000 tablets were found concealed in a consignment shipped into the Kingdom through the port, authorities said according to the SPA.



Three people were held responsible.

Earlier this month, security forces in Saudi Arabia arrested 591 drug smugglers and seized 264 kilograms of hashish and 22.7 tons of khat.



The smugglers were detained from the southern Jizan and Asir regions of the country by Ministry of Interior forces, and 473,799 illegal tablets were also seized from them.

