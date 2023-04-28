Young Saudi fencer dreams of representing the Kingdom at the Olympics

For 10-year-old Aya al-Juwaie, her love for fencing started by watching her grandfather partake in the sport. Now, the young Saudi girl who has gone on to win international competitions, dreams of representing the Kingdom on the ultimate global stage - the Olympics.

At the age of six, al-Juwaie joined the MK Fencing Academy in Dubai and began training alongside some of the best fencers in the UAE.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“When I saw how dedicated she was to the sport I realized Aya could become a professional fencer,” her father Faisal al-Juwaie told Al Arabiya English.

“She has so much passion for the sport and is always eager to learn new techniques. We motivated and encouraged her to pursue fencing, but ultimately it was Aya’s own passion and hard work that led her to where she is today.”

Al-Juwaie, who trains three times a week in the academy as well as privately, has won over 12 medals, including seven golds, in competitions around the region.

This year alone, the Saudi fencer won gold medals at three major competitions; the 2023 UAE Fencing Championship (Épée under 11) and the 2023 Qatar International Fencing Championship (Épée under 11).

Her most recent win came at the Ramadan Fencing Tournament in Fujairah where the young fencer represented the Al Nassr Saudi Club for the first time.

While any competition may seem daunting to an average 10-year-old, Aya says she thrives under pressure.

“I am always excited and a bit nervous when I participate in competitions, but I am also very focused and determined,” she told Al Arabiya English.

She said she loves the feeling of accomplishment she gets when she successfully executes a move or scores a point.

“Compared to other fencers, she's always calm and very focused on winning points. Currently, at the age of 10, she is training with the older age group which gives her a push to learn more,” her father added.

As a registered member of the Saudi Fencing Federation, Aya has also been able to partake in championships in Saudi Arabia.

Joining the Al Nassr club is also expected to accelerate her rise to a professional career in fencing. Under the club, the young girl has been afforded access to just the right resources and support she would need to improve as an athlete, her father said.

The 10-year-old said she will continue to work towards her goal of representing Saudi Arabia at the Olympic Games one day.

“I hope to inspire other young girls to take up the sport and pursue their dreams, no matter how unconventional they may seem,” she said.

The Kingdom has in recent years invested heavily in sports, its youth, and women – a commitment that comes as part of the country’s Vision 2030 reform plan aimed at diversifying the economy.

From 2015 to 2020, women’s participation in sports in Saudi Arabia increased by about 150 percent – a number that is expected to keep rising as the government continues to pour large sums of money into the sector.

“As a father, I am thrilled to see Saudi Arabia investing in its youth and in sports. I believe that sports can have a positive impact on young kids, as well as teach important life skills such as teamwork, discipline, and perseverance,” the young girl’s father told Al Arabiya English.

“I am proud to see my daughter taking the first steps in representing a Saudi club and hope that Saudi Arabia's investment in sports will continue to grow in the future.”

Read more:

Saudi spending benefits sport, is not intended to disrupt or ‘sportswash:’ Minister

International Women’s Day: Top moments for Saudi Arabia’s empowered women

International Women’s Day: The Saudi women paving the way for future generations