Football star Lionel Messi shares Saudi Arabia’s ‘unexpected wonders’ on Instagram

Football star Lionel Messi – Saudi Arabia’s Tourism Ambassador – shared a picture celebrating one of the Kingdom’s “unexpected wonders” on his Instagram page.

In partnership with Visit Saudi, the Paris Saint-Germain player took to his social media to share an image of Saudi Arabia’s date palm groves with the caption: “Who thought Saudi has so much green? I love to explore its unexpected wonders whenever I can.”

The Argentinian sports icon visited the Kingdom in May 2022 after he was named the country’s Tourism Ambassador.

His latest Instagram post refueled rumors on social media that Messi would be leaving PSG for a mega-offer from Saudi club Al Hilal.

An unnamed source told ESPN earlier this month that Messi was “actively considering a move to Saudi Arabia that would see him join Al Hilal, the city rivals of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr.”

Barcelona has also been openly trying to persuade Messi to return to the club two years after he left when they could no longer afford to renew his contract.

Ronaldo made international headlines when he joined Al Nassr on January 1.

