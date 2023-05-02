Saudi Red Sea Global launches new adventure sports brand for megaproject’s guests

Saudi developer Red Sea Global (RSG) announced the launch of ‘Akun,’ a new adventure sports brand catering to guests visiting the upcoming luxury eco-tourism destination.

The latest offering will join water sports and diving brands ‘WAMA’ and ‘Galaxea,’ the project developer said Sunday in a statement to the media.

Introducing Akun, our latest adventure sports brand, joining WAMA and Galaxea as part of the trio of unforgettable experiences we offer to our guests. Learn more here: https://t.co/6LGEVsFjFc#ForPeopleAndPlanet #RedSeaGlobal pic.twitter.com/vGbQe7kzBJ — Red Sea Global (@RedSeaGlobal) May 1, 2023

Akun, which means “to be,” will operate and manage adventure and sports experiences at RSG-operated destinations, including gravel, mountain, fat tire and electric biking, plus trail running and hiking.

A statement from RSG said the activities would be “closely connected to the local communities in each destination, working to develop conservation and cultural trails, and telling the incredible stories of these ancient lands.”

“…Akun will operate with sustainability at its core and in line with our regenerative ambitions to protect and enhance the local environment. WAMA is responsible for offering invigorating water sport adventures, from stand-up paddleboarding through the destination’s mangrove forests, to sailing the Red Sea’s soft swells, while Galaxea will offer diving experiences that let guests explore the rich marine life below the water,” RSG group CEO John Pagano was quoted as saying.

Delighted to introduce our latest subsidiary Akun, which will lead best-in-class adventure and sports experiences at #TheRedSea and #Amaala.



At @RedSeaGlobal, we believe the experiences available for our guests are just as important as the destination itself. pic.twitter.com/iGhS1d2UCP — John Pagano (@JohnPagano) May 1, 2023

Akun has signed two initial partnership deals with operators Bungy New Zealand and Air Sports Group, which will both assess the enormous capacity for adventure tourism at RSG destinations, the statement said.

Air Sports Group is expected to conduct a 13-week on-site assessment to ascertain the air sports potential at both Amaala and the Red Sea, with sports including skydiving, paragliding, paramotoring, and hot air ballooning.

Bungy New Zealand, meanwhile, will focus on developing the overall adventure tourism plan and concept designs for individual guest experiences.

RSG is behind the world’s most ambitious regenerative tourism destinations, the Red Sea and Amaala. It is a closed joint-stock company wholly owned by the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF). The company is a cornerstone of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 ambition to diversify its economy by sustainably developing the Red Sea region.

The Red Sea Project is a tourism destination along Saudi Arabia’s west coast and one of three giga-projects announced by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in 2017.

It is being designed to become a luxury tourism destination that will embrace nature, culture and adventure while setting new standards in sustainable development. The project extends over 28,000 square kilometers on Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea coast.

