Saudi authorities seize 5.2 mln amphetamine pills and 10kg of meth in drugs busts

Authorities in Saudi Arabia seized 5,280,000 amphetamine tablets hidden inside a shipment of building materials in Jeddah Islamic Port, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Monday.

Nine people including six Saudi citizens were arrested in connection with the drugs bust, SPA added.

The people arrested were expected to receive the shipment in Jeddah and Riyadh.

Separately, a Pakistani man in Jeddah was arrested in connection with the sale of 10.1 kilograms of methamphetamine, SPA said on Monday.

In a third drugs bust, authorities in the northern city of Hail arrested four Saudi citizens in connection with the sale of amphetamine and related contraband.

All of the arrested individuals were referred to the public prosecutor for legal action to be taken against them.

The arrests come as Saudi Arabia continues its crackdown on illicit drugs, many of which enter the country through Jeddah's port and through its northern borders with Jordan and Iraq.

