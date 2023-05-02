Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Suspected drug traffickers are pictured in front of a 5.2 million tablet amphetamine haul in Jeddah in this photo published May 1, 2023. (SPA)
Suspected drug traffickers are pictured in front of a 5.2 million tablet amphetamine haul in Jeddah in this photo published May 1, 2023. (SPA)

Saudi authorities seize 5.2 mln amphetamine pills and 10kg of meth in drugs busts

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Authorities in Saudi Arabia seized 5,280,000 amphetamine tablets hidden inside a shipment of building materials in Jeddah Islamic Port, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Monday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Nine people including six Saudi citizens were arrested in connection with the drugs bust, SPA added.

The people arrested were expected to receive the shipment in Jeddah and Riyadh.

Separately, a Pakistani man in Jeddah was arrested in connection with the sale of 10.1 kilograms of methamphetamine, SPA said on Monday.

In a third drugs bust, authorities in the northern city of Hail arrested four Saudi citizens in connection with the sale of amphetamine and related contraband.

All of the arrested individuals were referred to the public prosecutor for legal action to be taken against them.

The arrests come as Saudi Arabia continues its crackdown on illicit drugs, many of which enter the country through Jeddah's port and through its northern borders with Jordan and Iraq.

Read more:

Man arrested for smuggling hashish in Saudi Arabia’s Qassim

Saudi forces arrest 591 smugglers, seizing 264 kg of hashish and 22.7 tons of khat

Saudi Arabia foils attempt to smuggle Captagon pills through land port

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size